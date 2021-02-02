Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.25.

REPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

In other Replimune Group news, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $8,808,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 30,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $1,378,497.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 710,636 shares of company stock worth $30,469,464 in the last ninety days. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 856,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,679,000 after acquiring an additional 32,614 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,186,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPL opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.