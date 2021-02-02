Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,305 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.09% of Republic Services worth $26,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.99. 14,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,677. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.35.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

