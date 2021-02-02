Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 2nd (AMX, ARKAY, CENX, CPRT, CW, G, HIBB, MRWSY, PROV, URI)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 2nd:

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “America Movil is working on the development of alternatives to reap more benefits from its tower assets while boosting shareholders’ value and reducing debt. It has launched 4.5G networks in Brazil, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Austria that can deliver speed up to 10 times faster than 4G for more entertainment. The Nextel Brazil buyout reinforced America Movil’s spectrum portfolio in the postpaid segment. However, AT&T’s entry into the Mexico telecom industry is a major setback, which is likely to affect America Movil’s market position in Latin American countries. The strict switching policy has also led to massive customer churn in Central America, while Peru and Ecuador remain near-term concerns for America Movil. Promotional discounts and subsidized offers further tend to lower margins.”

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $8.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Century Aluminum for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been stable over the past month. The company is witnessing sluggish demand across key regions and sectors. It is seeing weak demand for aluminum in all of its end markets in the United States and Europe. The coronavirus outbreak has also put pressure on margins. Additionally, Century Aluminum has to pay a high price for power at Mt. Holly, which is not sustainable in the long run. The current structure of the power contract requires the company to purchase a portion of the power requirements from the state power company. These charges double the delivery cost compared to the competitive market. The company is looking for ways to minimize this cost and buy power from the free market but until then it continues to incur this additional expense.”

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $116.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Copart’s high activity levels in the United States and expansion efforts in the Canadian and European markets are expected to boost its prospects. Also, the company’s strategic acquisitions are likely to drive revenues. Increased demand for its vehicle remarketing services and higher average selling prices are buoying the firm’s revenues. Also, low leverage of the firm increases its financial flexibility. However, the company is struggling with increased investments and high labor and storage costs. Unfavorable foreign-currency translations might strain the firm’s overall earnings. Moreover, the increasing addition of driver-assist features to vehicles is likely to lower accident rates which might affect Copart’s inventory levels, thus hampering revenue growth. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $114.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Increasing demand for nuclear power should benefit stocks like Curtiss-Wright that serve the nuclear power market. In particular, China’s plan to expand its nuclear power capabilities are expected to boost the company’s growth. Curtiss-Wright boasts impressive financial ratios. Going ahead, the company expects to maintain a solid free cash flow level in 2020 with a targeted adjusted free cash flow conversion rate of at least 130%. Its shares outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on worldwide demand in the commercial aerospace has dragged down its operating results. Further, expanded tariff on import of aluminum and steel and their derivatives may hurt aerospace-defense equipment stocks like Curtiss-Wright. Adverse trends in the U.S. reactor market might also weigh on this stock.”

Genpact (NYSE:G) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genpact continues to enjoy a competitive position in the BPO services market based on domain expertise in business analytics, digital and consulting. Acquisitions boost customer base and drive top-line growth. Artificial Intelligence offers ample growth opportunities. The company is benefitting from its strong clientale across the world. Consistency in rewarding shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases not only boost investor confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. On the flip side, Genpact continues to face significant client concentration in terms of geographic location. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and profits. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of Genpact have declined over the past year.”

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Hibbett have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein top and bottom lines improved year over year. Results gained from improved traffic in stores and the website owing to pent-up customer demand. Also, strong momentum in online sales and new customer acquisitions contributed to quarterly growth. Further, a shift in the timing of the back-to-school season and solid performance in apparel, accessories and footwear aided comps. Management envisions the solid momentum to continue through the rest of fiscal 2021. Consequently, it issued a favorable guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. However, higher cost related to increased investments act as a deterrent. Also, uncertainty related to the pandemic remains a concern.”

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $266.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Rentals’ fourth-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.8% and 4.9%. Despite unprecedented challenges, results for the fourth quarter exceeded expectations, given stronger rental volume and used equipment sales. Fleet productivity improved 420 basis points (bps) sequentially, depicting better fleet absorption. Its 2021 guidance indicates a return to positive equipment rental growth and fleet productivity beginning in second-quarter 2021 supported by improving customer sentiment & used equipment demand, along with persistent share growth opportunities for certain nonresidential verticals including power, healthcare, distribution, and technology. Shares of United Rentals have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, slowdown in upstream oil and gas operations are risks.”

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WestRock’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings increased year over year despite decline in revenues. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts. WestRock is poised to gain from strong growth in e-commerce activities amid pandemic-induced crisis. The company's consumer packaging business is gaining from fiber-based packaging solutions and significant demand in food, food service and beverage packaging categories. Its corrugated packaging business is poised to benefit from higher demand from distribution, industrial and agricultural customers as the economy gradually recovers. Moreover, the company’s Pandemic Action Plan will aid savings. Furthermore, investment in strategic capital projects will boost EBITDA. However, weak demand in few markets and the impact of the ransomware incident remain concerns.”

