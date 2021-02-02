Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dover Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dover in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

NYSE DOV opened at $117.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $130.41.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 75.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 81,392 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Dover by 97.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 107,435 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 17.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.