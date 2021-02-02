Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ameris Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

ABCB has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

ABCB stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $45.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

In other news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

