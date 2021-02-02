Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Snap (SNAP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Snap (NYSE: SNAP):

2/1/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Snap had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

1/25/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Snap is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

1/12/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Snap is now covered by analysts at Cleveland Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/16/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 82,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $3,265,614.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,438,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,981,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $286,638.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,787,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

