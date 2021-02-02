Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PPG Industries (PPG)

PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/26/2021 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/25/2021 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

12/22/2020 – PPG Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for PPG Industries for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been moving up in the past month. The company has a diversified products offering and geographical presence. It is executing an aggressive cost cutting and restructuring strategy. Cost savings from these restructuring efforts will act as a positive catalyst for the company and will likely support its margins. The company’s recent acquisitions will provide it with a broader range of technology as well as products to grow its business. The company has performed in-line with the industry it belongs to. However, it faces headwinds from soft industrial demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. Sales volume in aerospace business also remains under pressure. PPG Industries expects total sales volume for the fourth quarter to be down low-to-mid-single digit percentage.”

12/16/2020 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to a “buy” rating.

12/14/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $147.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $153.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after buying an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after buying an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after buying an additional 519,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after buying an additional 274,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $31,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

