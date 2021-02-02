Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY) in the last few weeks:

1/28/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

1/27/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

1/20/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

1/12/2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

12/15/2020 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

AY opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

