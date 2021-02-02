Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Shares Gap Up to $2.54

Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $3.51. Research Solutions shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 8,351 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $68.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

In other Research Solutions news, major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 301,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $691,174.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,765,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,226.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 29,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $68,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,169 in the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Research Solutions by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC acquired a new stake in Research Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in Research Solutions by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 484,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.