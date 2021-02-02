Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Shares Gap Up to $2.54

Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $3.51. Research Solutions shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 8,351 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $68.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.
In other Research Solutions news, major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 301,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $691,174.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,765,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,226.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 29,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $68,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,169 in the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.
