Reserve Rights 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $246.61 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $373.26 million and $246.61 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00066064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00841074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.81 or 0.04663397 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00035302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00020416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

Reserve Rights can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

