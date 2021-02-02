Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) (LON:RSG) Shares Gap Up to $40.34

Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) (LON:RSG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.34, but opened at $42.00. Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) shares last traded at $38.63, with a volume of 14,786 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Resolute Mining Limited (RSG.L) from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 98 ($1.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66. The firm has a market cap of £426.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.59.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. Resolute Mining Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

