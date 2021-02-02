Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Trading Up 13.3%

Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) were up 13.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 4,242,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,460,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RESN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $354.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 36,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $79,940.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,336.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 55,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $120,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,453.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,888 shares of company stock valued at $392,209 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Resonant by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resonant during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Resonant by 613.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 140,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Resonant during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Resonant by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resonant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

