Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,594.00

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $1,594.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Restart Energy MWAT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

