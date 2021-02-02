Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Shares Up 2.5%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) shares shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.31. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTBRF)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Carl's Jr. brands in New Zealand; the KFC and Taco Bell brand in Australia; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

