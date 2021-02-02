Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 54,219 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of JetBlue Airways worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

