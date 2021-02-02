Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 7,523 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Syneos Health worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,862,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,849.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 418,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after buying an additional 396,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 69,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.23. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $302,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,219.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,251,756 shares of company stock worth $199,507,468. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

