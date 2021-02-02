Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 80,446 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Maximus worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maximus by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 16.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of MMS opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $923.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.07 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

