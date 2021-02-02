Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,363 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Iron Mountain by 427.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 84,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

