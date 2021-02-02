Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 74,596 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 57.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 204,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 362,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,428,000 after purchasing an additional 35,939 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 86.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 318,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,482 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 140.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,227,000 after purchasing an additional 180,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Pool by 5.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 214,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,839,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $359.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $366.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.99.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.09, for a total value of $1,405,971.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,505 shares in the company, valued at $37,195,895.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total transaction of $6,579,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,024,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,049 shares of company stock valued at $15,842,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.