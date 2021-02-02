Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases New Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 441,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of MGIC Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

NYSE:MTG opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

