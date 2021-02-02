Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,761 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 1.26% of OneWater Marine worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 53.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 30.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $36.15.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.84 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONEW shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $4,584,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

