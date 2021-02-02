Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Trading Down 11.2%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)’s stock price was down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 3,832,042 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 1,835,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a market cap of $631.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 23.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 30.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

