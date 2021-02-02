Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Trading 6.2% Higher

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.01. 474,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 452,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $789,888.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

