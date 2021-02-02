Reviewing American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) & Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Celcuity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $20.60 million 0.70 $660,000.00 N/A N/A Celcuity N/A N/A -$7.36 million ($0.72) -20.61

American Shared Hospital Services has higher revenue and earnings than Celcuity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Celcuity shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of Celcuity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Celcuity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services -3.52% -2.03% -1.19% Celcuity N/A -52.57% -49.69%

Volatility & Risk

American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celcuity has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for American Shared Hospital Services and Celcuity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Celcuity 0 0 2 0 3.00

Celcuity has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.66%. Given Celcuity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Celcuity is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Summary

Celcuity beats American Shared Hospital Services on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides image guided radiation therapy (IGRT) systems that integrate imaging and detection components into an accelerator, which allows clinicians to plan treatment, verify positioning, and deliver treatment. In addition, the company offers financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. Further, it provides proton beam therapy equipment (PBRT) and services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of March 1, 2020, it operated 15 Gamma Knife units in 14 states of the United States and one in Lima, Peru. It also operates one PBRT system and one IGRT machine. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. It develops CELsignia HSF test to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. The company is also developing CELsignia MP test to diagnose 11 cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, and bladder cancers. Celcuity Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

