Reviewing Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) & Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) and Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Arista Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 11.00% 14.32% 4.02% Arista Investors N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Arista Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.04 billion 3.01 $1.04 billion $10.96 19.26 Arista Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Arista Investors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and Arista Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 0 9 4 0 2.31 Arista Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus target price of $215.92, suggesting a potential upside of 2.28%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Arista Investors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arista Investors has a beta of -1.07, meaning that its stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Arista Investors on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues. Its Corporate Risk and Broking segment offers risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, financial lines, and transport. The company's Investment, Risk and Reinsurance segment offers capital markets-based products to insurance and reinsurance companies; software and technology, risk and capital management, products and pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; investment advice and solutions to pension funds and institutional investors; wholesale insurance broking services to retail and wholesale brokers; and underwriting and capital management, capital market, and advisory and brokerage services. Its Benefits Delivery and Administration segment provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets. This segment delivers healthcare and reimbursement accounts, including health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Arista Investors Company Profile

Arista Investors Corp. administers and manages New York statutory disability benefits, New Jersey temporary disability benefits, and Hawaii temporary disability insurance. It offers employee benefits coverage, such as critical illness coverage, dental insurance, disability insurance, life insurance, and vision insurance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in New York, New York.

