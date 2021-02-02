Reviewing Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) and Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF)

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) and Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Poxel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzuki Motor 3.65% 6.85% 3.53% Poxel N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Suzuki Motor and Poxel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzuki Motor 0 1 1 1 3.00 Poxel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Suzuki Motor has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poxel has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Suzuki Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Poxel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzuki Motor $32.03 billion 0.72 $1.23 billion $10.47 17.96 Poxel $88.11 million 2.23 $15.97 million N/A N/A

Suzuki Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Poxel.

Summary

Suzuki Motor beats Poxel on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

Poxel Company Profile

Poxel S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles. The company is also developing PXL770, an adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase enzyme, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that controls body energy metabolism and treats chronic metabolic diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It has a licensing agreement with Enyo Pharma for the development of PXL007 (EYP001), an FXR agonist that is in Phase I study for the treatment of hepatitis B and NASH; and DeuteRx LLC for the development of PXL065, a mitochondrial pyruvate carrier inhibitor, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of NASH. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

