Reviewing United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) and Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Emclaire Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. United Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Emclaire Financial and United Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of United Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of United Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emclaire Financial and United Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial $40.54 million 1.78 $7.95 million N/A N/A United Bancshares $52.87 million 1.47 $10.66 million N/A N/A

United Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Emclaire Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Emclaire Financial and United Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial 14.36% 6.98% 0.60% United Bancshares 24.16% 15.85% 1.70%

Summary

United Bancshares beats Emclaire Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company operates a network of 20 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania, as well as in Hancock County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. The company also offers wealth management, treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. The company operates seventeen banking centers and two loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

