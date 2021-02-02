Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,949 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.36% of Rexnord worth $18,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rexnord news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $469,289.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RXN opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42.

RXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

