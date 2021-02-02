RHS Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

RHS Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,485. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $75.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.81.

