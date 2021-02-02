Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,002,114.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

