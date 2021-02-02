Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.68

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and traded as high as $29.64. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 596 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

