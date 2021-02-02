Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.94

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2021


Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.80. Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 35,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 19.51, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 566.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.84 million and a PE ratio of 16.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.94.

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rifco Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) Company Profile (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

