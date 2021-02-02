Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.94

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.80. Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 35,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 19.51, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 566.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.84 million and a PE ratio of 16.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.94.

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rifco Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

