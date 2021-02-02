Rigel Finance Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Million (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $278.33 or 0.00793856 BTC on popular exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $748,853.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00047811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00143263 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00066963 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00256687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00064376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00037334 BTC.

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

