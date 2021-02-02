Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $70,200.00 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,128.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RMNI stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. 597,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,483. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $610.28 million, a P/E ratio of -30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMNI. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 151.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 292.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

