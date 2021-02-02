Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $76,300.00 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,039.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RMNI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 597,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,483. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $610.28 million, a P/E ratio of -30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rimini Street by 151.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the third quarter valued at $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the third quarter valued at $76,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

