Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $41,597.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,836.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,171 shares of company stock worth $715,624 in the last three months. 61.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 151.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter worth $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter worth $76,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 292.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMNI stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $7.75. 7,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,329. The stock has a market cap of $591.21 million, a PE ratio of -30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $8.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMNI. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

