Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 199.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,740 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 98,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

