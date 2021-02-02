Rio2 Limited (RIO.V) (CVE:RIO) Shares Down 6%

Rio2 Limited (RIO.V) (CVE:RIO)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. 66,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 144,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 18.34 and a quick ratio of 17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62.

Rio2 Limited (RIO.V) (CVE:RIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile, as well as has five gold prospects in the north of Chile. The company was formerly known as Prospector Resources Corp.

