RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.91

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.91 and traded as high as $17.38. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 1,756,424 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REI.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity cut RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.79.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.91. The stock has a market cap of C$5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.26.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.