RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.11 Million

Equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post $101.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.00 million and the highest is $118.09 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $347.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $482.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $500.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $730.88 million, with estimates ranging from $604.10 million to $897.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was down 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $16.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.