RMPL Price Reaches $1.07 on Top Exchanges (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One RMPL token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RMPL has a market capitalization of $632,307.74 and $23,698.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RMPL has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00047811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00143263 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00066963 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00256687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00064376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00037334 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 706,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,878 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

