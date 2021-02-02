Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 226,879 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 448.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,879 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of Graco worth $20,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Graco by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of GGG opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.27. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $3,660,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $256,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,898 in the last three months. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

