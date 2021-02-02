Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $17.53 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of United Rentals worth $17,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.11.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $253.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $267.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.