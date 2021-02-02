Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $18.77 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,792 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $18,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

NYSE:ARE opened at $169.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.93 and its 200-day moving average is $166.68. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $1.42. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.