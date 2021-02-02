Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,686 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of The Walt Disney worth $234,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,812,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

NYSE:DIS opened at $170.97 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

