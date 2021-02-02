Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 271.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,737 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $19,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS stock opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $76.88.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $4,201,659.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,659.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $9,510,726.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock valued at $155,469,594.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

