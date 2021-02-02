Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 11,614 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $18,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. FMR LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 652,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,170,000 after acquiring an additional 50,718 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Public Storage by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Public Storage by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 19.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Public Storage by 107.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $232.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.60 and a 200 day moving average of $219.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $240.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Public Storage’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.10.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.