Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $16,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 83.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $199,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,478 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,894,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,863,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 829.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 990,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,613,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.71 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

