Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46,839 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Domino’s Pizza worth $22,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Emerson Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 40,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $371.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.24. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.08 and a 12 month high of $435.58.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.57.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.