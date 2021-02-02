Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,106 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $21,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 13,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.80.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $174.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

